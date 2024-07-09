Benjamin Netanyahu has kindly offered Hamas a ceasefire. The two-stage plan would involve Hamas releasing the hostages and then getting bombs dropped on their heads. Netanyahu explained that if he agreed to a ceasefire that meant ceasing fire, his own people would probably kill him. Thankfully, he has confirmed no negotiations have taken place, but he’s announcing his proposal anyway, so he can use it as a defence at the ICC.

New foreign secretary David Lammy, who called for a ceasefire on his first day in office, said this proposal shows Israel is serious about peace. He then condemned Hamas who have disgracefully rejected the proposal. Apparently, Yahya Sinwar would rather have a ceasefire that didn’t involve bombs being dropped on their heads. He actually wants a ceasefire that involves ceasing fire. Why is Hamas like this?

Thankfully, Israel’s nice guy, Bezazel Smotrich, has put forward a more reasonable position. He has argued the ceasefire that does not involve ceasing fire would be a “humiliation”. He therefore wants Israel to continue firing, rather than accept a deal which involves getting the hostages freed and then continuing firing. The worst thing we could do is get those hostages home because there would be no more excuse for murder.

Smotrich calmly explained: “Hamas is collapsing and begging for a ceasefire! This is the time to squeeze the neck until we crush and break the enemy!” He lamented that a deal which allows Israel to kill as many Palestinians as it wants would not represent “complete victory”. Presumably, he wants to exterminate the livestock and the wildlife too, just like in Biblical times. The man is certainly thorough, isn't he?

Sadly, Joe Biden is looking more like Hamas by the day to appease his terrorist-loving base. The US president said he wants peace after giving Israel so many bombs, it’s using its surplus bombs to bomb Lebanon. You can never bomb too many of your neighbours, can you? Some have suggested Westminster do the same to Ireland, and maybe France if its new prime minister gets pushy about peace. Sadly, this does not appear likely because the new British prime minister is a bit of a flip-flopper.

In his latest U-turn, Sir Keir Starmer has dropped the UK’s legal challenge to arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his accomplices, which is strange because I thought he was all in on genocide. Is Starmer really throwing Netanyahu under a bus to save himself from the ICC? I miss the Starmer who said Israel has a right to withhold food, water and medicine from kids. We can’t get cold feet when things get real, can we? Genocides require commitment and Netanyahu is nothing if not committed.

Thankfully, the Israeli prime minister has received good news from an unlikely source. Iran has told Israel it would protect Lebanon from an invasion, sparking hopes a regional war may yet save Netanyahu’s skin. Mossad is already looking at which Iranian general to assassinate to provoke a reaction.

Self-defence is important, which is why Israel is boasting it has destroyed another school which it claims was a Hamas headquarters. Everyone who has asked for evidence has been told to “shut up or else”. Journalists are therefore reporting Israel’s claim as fact to keep themselves safe.

Israel is so concerned about the situation in Gaza, it has resorted to setting fire to crops in the West Bank. It has destroyed a farm near the city of Tulkarm to avoid the risk of Palestinians accessing food. It has also targeted hospitals again, due to worrying revelations some are operational, despite being partly destroyed. What is it with Palestinians and wanting to heal the sick and injured? No wonder Israel was lining up doctors and... never mind...

The official Gaza death toll is 38,193, which has barely moved in six months because almost everyone who was counting the dead is dead. No one is sure who killed them though. Looks like rockets from unidentified sources just fell out of the sky.

A study by the Lancet has suggested the true death toll could be 186,000 or 1 in 12 members of the Gaza population. Many politicians have therefore called for the Lancet to be banned, along with other Hamas propaganda tools such as Haaretz and the Israeli opposition leader.

Yair Lapid risked getting suspended from Facebook when he said Netanyahu is to blame for October 7th, due to his security failures. Please understand, if you repeat these words, you are an anti-Semite and terrorist lover. Same if you mention that Haaretz reports the IDF invoked the Hannibal Directive to kill its own people on October 7th.

Remember, you are not allowed to say these things because it’s illegal to tell the truth about Israel. Only people in Israel are allowed to say facts we don’t like about Israel x

