Now you’re probably wondering why we’re three weeks into an election campaign and the Tories and Labour have only just bothered to release their manifestos. No, it’s not because they’re underwhelming and uncosted, it’s because they’re absolute bangers! Bangers that are almost indistinguishable from one another, but bangers nonetheless!

Let’s cover the Tory manifesto first because let’s be honest, the Tories are the A-team and we don’t want the public to make the wrong decision, do we? It’s always better to vote for bastards who admit they’re bastards, rather than bastards who pretend they’re not bastards. Honesty is important.

First of all, the party that’s done more than any other to make home ownership an unaffordable dream while decimating our social housing stock and adding a Liz Truss to everyone’s mortgage is pretending it wants to create a “home ownership society”.

This policy caused huge concern among conservatives with a property portfolio who realised the only way of accomplishing this was to reduce house prices, but someone whispered, “Don’t worry, we’re not including the young people!” and all the voters who matter sighed in relief.

Rishi has set a target of building 1.6 million homes - a target which the Tories are going to hit as well as they’ve hit their previous house-building targets, in other words not at all! What matters is the policy has been written on blue paper to trick stupid people into voting Tory.

Thankfully, Rishi is bringing back the Help to Buy scheme which is an equity loan to “help out” first time buyers that was so successful last time around, it actually pushed up house prices and lined the pockets of property developers. This was definitely not the plan all along.

Rishi has pledged to “eventually” ban no fault evictions - a longstanding Tory commitment that keeps getting kicked into the long grass. Landlords have been reassured there is nothing to worry about because we’re just saying this shit to pander to the plebs. Here, have another tax cut, landlords, you deserve it!

Rishi has pledged to lock more people up for longer and build new prisons to accommodate them. Several new crimes are going to be added to the law books, such as “quiet quitting” at work, failing to adequately tip your landlord, buying avocado on toast and fancy coffees, and hurting small businesses by not buying avocado on toast and fancy coffees.

New prisons will be built to accommodate an alarming rise in people who are protesting against genocide and climate breakdown and yelling “Prince Andrew is a sweaty nonce!” at royal events. Plus, we’re going to need somewhere to lock up all the Gen-Zers who refuse national service until we can send them to Suella Braverman’s torture chamber to be corrected.

Rishi has pledged to bring in 8,000 new police officers to spy on social media users who are guilty of wrong-think and make women safer by slamming them down at candle-lit vigils. It’s hoped that we can retain the Wayne Couzens of this world and not pander to the woke mob by sending them to jail. Law and order is getting far too weak in this country and it’s time the public knew their place.

At present, there is low morale in the police force because officers are underpaid in their role of violent state suppressors who risk their safety to protect capital interests and they should be entitled to more protection money.

Officers are concerned about lack of privacy and they’ve demanded no one looks at their WhatsApps, like they did that time they were making racist, ableist and misogynistic jokes with their friend who they affectionately called “the rapist”. Obviously, these dangers should be allowed to blow off steam after a hard day’s work terrorising the people they joke about. It’s only fair.

Rishi is promising regular flights to Rwanda for refugees as punishment for claiming asylum in the UK. The Rwanda plan has been a roaring success so far, having only cost £300 million, despite not resulting in a single deportation. Is deportation the right word? Or is it extradition? Human trafficking maybe? I’m not sure. All I know is I would send them to the moon without oxygen if I could!

Apparently, Rwanda is in trouble with the UN because it has been sending refugees back to the countries that wanted to kill them, and it is not, in fact, a safe place for refugees. Rwandan police once gunned down refugees who were complaining the government was starving them while they were imprisoned in a refugee camp.

If all this sounds concerning, you will be relieved to hear British judges ruled that Rwanda was “unsafe” so the government passed a law pretending Rwanda is safe. This was a brilliant one-up over that lefty wanker who drafted the 1951 Refugee Convention who was called, um, Winston Churchill. Forget I said anything…

The Rwanda scheme is so well-planned that it will only cost us £1.8 million per refugee. This is because Rwanda will only allow us to send 300 refugees, which is half the number that have arrived on our shores in the past month alone! Suella Braverman has kindly offered to deal with the others with a grenade launcher...

Rishi has promised a World War III budget equivalent to 2.5% of national spending. Only problem is that gen-Z have no interest in doing national service and boomers are only patriotic when it comes to making young people die for them. They have surprisingly little interest in picking up a gun themselves.

Mark Francois got very excited about fighting Germany again (he thinks he’s fought them twice before, even though both wars happened before he was born). Someone politely explained Russia is the mortal enemy now and Boris Johnson recently waved an SS flag in parliament and Mark got very confused.

Rishi has reassured his voter base that just because he has money for war, it does not mean he has money to feed school kids or house the homeless. He has his standards, ya know. Rishi is actually planning to introduce ration books for young people because “rationing never did my generation any harm” because his generation never did any rationing.

Rishi has reassured the public we have zero chance of hitting our goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 68% by 2030 because none of his voter base will be around when the shit hits the fan and young voters will have to clean up the mess because fuck them. Also, the CO2 problem will probably be resolved by the coming nuclear winter. What? You people seriously can’t be complaining the world is going to be too cold now? We just can’t win, can we?

As you can see, young people just want everything the easy way. Thankfully, Rishi has pledged to cut welfare because the one thing that should not matter to a politician is the welfare of the nation. Like Margaret Thatcher famously said, “there is no such thing as society”. There is just a handful of corporations in a trench coat that will send you to war whenever you’re not being a good enough slave.

Because we live in a free society, your employer can’t actually force you to be a slave, so instead they’re going to starve you to death if you refuse to do as you’re told.

One clever aspect of Rishi’s plan involves cutting disability payments by pretending that disabled people are not disabled, after all. We’ve already spent 14 years killing disabled people with this clever ploy, but now we’re lowering the threshold to include quadriplegics and people in comas. Anyone who refuses to work will get their life support system switched off and be turned into animal feed. Alternatively, they will be turned into free school meals as part of the government’s child nutrition plan.

Rishi was running out of ideas at this point so he shamelessly rehashed the “40 new hospitals” pledge from Boris Johnson’s manifesto and hoped no one would notice this is not a new policy and we never got any new hospitals. To sweeten the deal, Rishi promised a few new NHS dentists, but given this country’s idea of dentistry is ripping your own teeth out with pliers, absolutely no one believes him. What matters is he has written it down as policy and this shows he cares.

Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Rishi’s brilliant plans by insisting they are not the answers the country needs. What the country actually needs is for Labour to copy and paste Rishi’s plans onto red paper and change a few words to make them sound moderate.

Anyone who refuses to vote for these same plans on red paper is a fucking Tory enabler, and being a Tory enabler is terrible, but being an actual Tory is totally fine. Whatever you do, make sure you vote Tory or Tory on July 4th, it's your patriotic duty x

