All of the smartest people, such as Bernie Sanders and Bono, have pointed out the Gaza genocide is actually “Netanyahu’s war”. The moderate position is to blame one man because it’s unfair to hold Israelis responsible for the lunatics they voted for, even though 91% of them support the invasion. Fortunately, we have more data to demonstrate how unreasonable it is to point out Zionism is the problem.

A poll conducted by Israeli newspaper Haaretz has shown that only 47% of Israelis want to kill every last Palestinian and only 82% want to ethnically cleanse Palestine. Obviously, it’s wrong to hold an entire population accountable for the psychotic majority, but that’s exactly what westerners are doing.

Disturbingly, world leaders like Starmer, Macron, and someone whose name I forgot, have recently taken the side of Hamas. Even Trump began wavering as the babies starved to death, therefore, Israel needed to remind the world they are the good guys.

Thankfully, an American was arrested for the killing of two Israeli diplomats at the most convenient possible moment. As he was taken into custody, the man was given the time and space he needed to turn to the cameras and yell “free Palestine!”, giving Israel the perfect excuse to ban those words.

It remains unclear if police have found an Iranian passport yet, but they have found the suspect’s cliché-ridden manifesto. An eye witness was careful to emphasise he saw in the killer’s eyes the same look he saw in the eyes of protesting university students.

The arrest came after two Israeli diplomats were killed in a shooting which may or may not have happened. Whatever you do, do not call this a false flag, just because it looks exactly like one. You are supposed to remind the world that killing diplomats is unacceptable, apart all the times when Israel does it, often killing civilians in the process (let’s face it, the Iranian consulate had it coming).

Netanyahu was miraculously well-prepared for the carefully stage-managed arrest because he immediately made a speech declaring that “free Palestine” is the new “Heil Hitler”.

All the US politicians who want a bonus from AIPAC insisted everyone who has ever said “free Palestine” helped pull the trigger. Thankfully, that logic doesn’t work in reverse, such as when you say “Israel has a right to defend itself” and a Zionist nutjob shoots a Palestinian child (or two of his own people that he thought were Palestinians).

Remember, it’s one rule for Zionists and another rule for everyone else. One US politician was so incensed by the students inciting violence, he called for Palestine to be nuked (radioactive fallout is not his area of expertise). Everyone knows that nuking civilians is much less violent than asking for babies to be fed so we should definitely let this man censor everyone x

