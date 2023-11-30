America’s favourite war criminal, Henry Kissinger, has died at 100, proving conclusively that all the finest individuals live the longest. He joins his close friends Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher in hell - a place as hot as the napalm that burned his many victims.
