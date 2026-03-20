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Normal Island News

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Kate Schroeder's avatar
Kate Schroeder
3h

It’s nice to get a laugh in these times of max stress … love your work

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Kate Schroeder's avatar
Kate Schroeder
3h

You really are very funny … insightful too. Do you do stand up ?

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