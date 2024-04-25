In super-exciting news, the people who have unwaveringly backed Israel’s genocide from the start have proven they’re on the right side of history by sending masked cops to arrest students and professors who were committing the terrorist act of peaceful protest. Obviously, brutal crackdowns on academia are only bad when Iran or China do them, and in this case, should be applauded.

If you’re unclear why this is happening, Benjamin Netanyahu made a totally sane speech demanding the US crack down on peaceful protests that he doesn’t like. Netanyahu’s request came just days after Israel told the US to stop meddling in its internal affairs.

Personally, I think it’s brilliant the US constitution only applies until the president of a foreign country with a powerful lobbying group decides it’s inconvenient. At the point, you can shove your first amendment up your ass (that’s American for arse).

Not long ago, universities were talking about how important free speech on campus is, even if it’s speech normal people dislike. Emory University in Atlanta ignored those free speech values because they were intended to ensure Ben Shapiro would not be cancelled before he could explain why he hated the Barbie movie so much. Now that Ben has had his rant, free speech doesn’t matter any more.

Emory University sent armed enforcers into campus to fire rubber bullets and tear gas at the scariest people in America. The decision presumably had the approval of the US president who had spent the week smearing the protesters as anti-Semites. This is the standard tactic to delegitimise critics of Israel. I understand the president is now considering whether to stand by his original position or pretend he was on the students’ side all along. Given he tried to shake hands with a ghost recently, anything is possible with this man.

Among Emory’s targets was Noelle McAfee, chair of the university's philosophy department, who armed cops heroically captured without taking casualties. Honestly, these men are as brave as the IDF soldiers who try on women’s underwear before setting their houses on fire. Footage clearly showed the unarmed, middle-aged white woman being cuffed by a masked man was Hamas.

You will be relieved to hear three super-brave cops felt the need to tase a student who they had pinned down and cuffed. They then knelt on his back. Ordinarily, they would have knelt on his throat, but they wanted to show restraint to make it clear they’re the good guys. If you know anything about history, you know cops who are violent towards students protesting war are always on the right side of it.

A total of 93 thought criminals were taken hostage at the Emory crackdown, presumably to be re-educated in room 101. Reassuringly, many of the hostages were taken away in unmarked vans so no one has a clue what is happening to them. Basically, they’re getting the Palestine treatment, but we in the media will ignore it because they’re all terrorists or something.

Other universities across the US have also taken their fair share of hostages. It’s hoped that mass arrests, along with the TikTok ban, will endear young people to Israel and help them realise genocide is just as woke as they are. If not, their lives will be destroyed because it’s only what they deserve.

Any students or professors who have evaded capture can stop being smug because Israelis say they will use facial recognition technology to ensure they are unemployable, which I’m sure you will agree, is a brilliant justification for the existence of facial recognition technology. I bet you’re super-comfortable with cameras scanning your face without your consent now, aren’t you? Israel’s sack-anyone-who-disagrees-with-us machine is about to get at least 1000% more efficient. What do you mean this sounds like one of those terrifying dystopias science-fiction warned us about? All you have to do is comply with the death cult and it will spare you x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee