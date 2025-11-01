Andrew Windsor is no longer a prince after the King noticed that his brother is a nonce, many years after the rest of us. King Charles finally discovered the truth after someone shouted at him during a church visit.

At that moment, the King realised that pretending the Epstein scandal was a nothing burger was bad for his public image. He therefore held a meeting with his brother and explained that Andrew keeping his royal title could bring the whole establishment down. Apparently, this would be a bad thing.

The decision was taken after further details emerged of Andrew’s relationship with Epstein, showing just what a loyal friend he was. Andrew sent a lovely email to Epstein after he had served a sentence for forcing a child into prostitution. The conversation involved Andrew meeting a banker called Jes Staley who was forced out of his job, due to his ties to Epstein. Fucking cancel culture.

Andrew was such a loyal friend, he stood by Epstein throughout his troubles, having previously told him, “We are in this together”. He was more than willing to start friendships with Epstein’s accomplices, even after the criminal conviction. That’s loyalty.