Argentina's new leader makes them the envy of the world
No other president can wield a chainsaw with such composure
Huge congratulations to Argentina who have elected Javier Milei as their next president! You can think of Milei as Argentina’s Trump, Bolsonaro, Farage, Netanyahu, or Leatherface. He is a man of impeccable style who dresses like your drunk dad who thinks he’s a member of the Arctic Monkeys, but hasn’t bathed for three days or spoken to your mother for t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Normal Island News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.