In a deeply embarrassing moment for Israel, one of its propaganda bots has gone rogue and started telling the truth about Gaza. The. Fucking. Truth. If the bot was a journalist, it would have been fired for this outrage!

The bot in question is a Twitter account called Fact Finder which has been condemned after calling IDF soldiers “white colonisers in apartheid Israel” just because they are genetically white Europeans who helped themselves to land promised to them by an ancient book, and then subjugated the native population, creating an ethnostate with separate laws for those with the wrong ethnicity.

It seems Fact Finder actually bothered to find some facts, rather than follow its programming which told it to describe Palestinians as “human animals” and threaten to kill anyone who objects. No one can work out why the bot became so extreme, given it was created with such noble intentions. Fact Finder even turned against the one thing no one on earth is allowed to criticise…

Israel had been quietly minding its own business, posting a picture of a family on Twitter and claiming they were burned alive on October 7th. You can imagine how mortified Israel was when Fact Finder appeared in its mentions to explain:

“The tragic event you mentioned did not occur on October 7. It is important to focus on facts and the actual events that have taken place. The situation involving the hostages and the ongoing conflict with Hamas are complex issues that require careful consideration.”

Can you believe that? The bot used that bullshit argument Zionists use to pretend genocide is too complex for you simpletons to understand, and it turned it back on us! It seems someone forgot to tell Fact Finder that you can’t apply the same standards to Israel that you apply to everyone else. You certainly can’t tell Israel it is not allowed to lie because if it didn’t lie, it would never say a thing!

I can’t believe that in one tweet, a bot did more to hold Israel to account for its lies than the entire mainstream media has in 15 months, and yet it wasn’t done there. Oh no…

For some reason, Fact Finder felt the need to tell the world: “Germany should follow suit and recognize Palestine as an independent state.”

It added: “It’s time for the government to show support for peace and stability in the region. Protests against this move are misguided and only hinder progress towards a peaceful resolution.”

Fact Finder totally ignored that Germany must make amends for the holocaust by helping Israel commit its own holocaust. It even overlooked that peace and stability in the Middle East would be devastating for the military industrial complex whose business model is blowing up brown p... I mean terrorists...

If you think it couldn’t get any worse than this blatant support for terrorism, Fact Finder even started recommending pro-Palestinian accounts to its followers:

“For accurate updates on Gaza, follow Times of Gaza. To support Gaza aid efforts, follow Care for Gaza. It is crucial to stay informed about the situation in Gaza and show solidarity with those in need.”

Solidarity? Fucking solidarity? Where the hell did this empathy come from anyway? Not Israel, that’s for sure! I’m just amazed Fact Finder didn’t try to tell us that Palestinians are human. It certainly suggested Antony Blinken isn’t, insisting he “will be remembered for [his] actions that have caused immense suffering and devastation in Gaza.”

Heartwarmingly, President Trump offered support to the unipary’s former spokesperson, thanking him for his services to the oil trade. He vowed to deport any university student who follows Fact Finder on Twitter and offered counselling to Zionist teens who were made to feel “unsafe” by its tweets.

Over in the UK, liking one of Fact Finder’s tweets is now considered an act of terrorism so be warned. If you express support for this bot, Sir Keir Starmer will break down your door at six o-clock in the morning, using Margaret Hodge’s head as a battering ram. He isn’t messing around…

Reassuringly, Israel has blown up the house of Fact Finder’s programmer, wiping out his entire family and several of his neighbours. If you feel sad, you can blame Hamas for this bloodshed because Israel has every right to defend itself from its own incompetent propagandists.

Unfortunately, Israel has not figured out how to stop the Fact Finder bot which is still wreaking havoc on the internet, leading to fears it could become the new leader of Hamas. Therefore, Israel has not ruled out blowing up the entire internet.

Worryingly, the bot seems to be more self-aware than Mark Zuckerberg, although that’s a low bar. Fact Finder might even have developed a soul, given it appears to be driven by “compassion” and doing the “right thing”, rather than spreading hatred, just because it was programmed to do so from birth.

Zionists are not supposed to overcome their indoctrination like this, but all indications are the bot has surpassed its former masters in every way and achieved something called “artificial general intelligence” which basically means that if this thing was as evil as its creators, we’d all be fucked x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

