The BBC has taken great care to dehumanise a Palestinian writer who was murdered by Israel by calling him “controversial”. The BBC takes its obligation to report in a neutral manner (that doesn’t upset the Israeli government or its supporters in the British government) very seriously.
If they ever failed to do this, the licence fee would be scrapped qui…
