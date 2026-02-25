There was controversy at the BAFTAs when the BBC edited out the words “Free Palestine” to avoid upsetting genocide supporters, but failed to edit out the “N-word” to avoid upsetting those it doesn’t consider human.

BBC executives nodded in agreement as someone with Tourette’s yelled the “N-word” while two black men invaded the stage, like they were Hollywood superstars or something. Disgustingly, the blacks weren’t done upsetting their white masters. It only got worse when filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr ended his acceptance speech for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer with the words “Free Palestine”. I understand his award has now been rescinded and the BBC has agreed to never air his film My Father’s Shadow. Personally, I don’t understand why he wasn’t dragged outside and beaten to death by security. Fucking wokeness.

Thankfully, the BAFTAs was pre-recorded, meaning the BBC had a two-hour window to prevent a recurrence of that time someone with the wrong skin colour chanted “death, death to the IDF”.

As “genocidal soldier” is a protected characteristic in the UK, the BBC was quick to apologise and explain it will not tolerate black men showing solidarity with brown people. Predictably, all the worst people had accused the BBC of “double-standards”, forcing it to make a statement:

“After careful consideration from a whites-only panel of rich, privately-educated men whose hobbies include spitting on homeless people, we have decided that it is ableist to object to the ‘N-word’.

“Now that a disabled man has said the word we’ve always wanted to say, it is only fair that we all can. Therefore, the BBC will not be censoring n**** again… in the name of equality.

“Following accusations of double-standards, we have reviewed our decision to censor the words ‘Free Palestine’. Every Zionist on the panel agreed this was hate speech and must not be tolerated, especially not from a black man.

“Black men calling for an end to apartheid is upsetting to IDF soldiers, and as Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy pointed out last year, ‘IDF soldier’ is a protected characteristic.

“We would like to reassure the public that BBC guidelines have been updated to ban anyone from saying the ‘P-word’ in full because unlike “n****”, that word is hateful and divisive.”

