Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
progress critique's avatar
progress critique
14h

As so often you have once again through your satire shown

what kind of contemptible toxic filth these white supremacist racist , genocide loving motherfuckers are

Reply
Share
Martin's avatar
Martin
14h

In a way the BBC and it's Palestine coverage encapsulates what's wrong with Britain full stop.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Normal Island News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture