The BBC has explained it had no choice but to pull its documentary Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone from iPlayer because it told the truth about Israel. At a time when counter-terrorism police are tirelessly clamping down on social media users, the last thing we need is the BBC amplifying the facts.

The Gaza documentary came under scathing criticism from supporters of genocide because it showed the true scale of the destruction in Gaza. Even worse, it humanised the conflict by telling the stories of four children.

Genocide supporters could not point to any factual inaccuracy in the documentary, but they do not like one of the children involved and feel his suffering should be dismissed. They say the children have been “manipulated by terrorists” into thinking its bad that Israel blew up their neighbourhood and killed their friends and family.

Genocide supporters say they don’t like one of the documentary’s cameramen and feel the incriminating evidence he filmed should be disregarded. The BBC would have sent its own cameramen into Gaza, however, the last thing Israel wants is for you to see what it has done.

The documentary’s producers remotely directed two cameramen over a period of nine months to gain access to places western journalists are not supposed to see. They revealed the ongoing airstrikes and humanitarian catastrophes inside Gaza’s so-called “safe zones”. Israel considers this subverting of its truth embargo an “act of terrorism” and is planning retaliatory airstrikes against the cameramen.

The MPs who have been bought by Israel are concerned the BBC has a pro-Hamas bias. They questioned whether money was paid to any member of Hamas because it’s only acceptable for money to exchange hands when Israeli lobbyists are bribing politicians.

MPs have insisted the BBC describe Hamas as a “terror organisation” at every opportunity, but in the interests of neutrality, it should never mention that Netanyahu and Gallant are wanted for genocide.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy said she will talk to BBC producers about “the way in which they sourced the people who were featured in the programme” because only pro-Israel perspectives should be taken into account. Thankfully, the BBC is capitulating to lunatics and has emphasised it takes complaints about this documentary much more seriously than it did that time it stitched up Jeremy Corbyn.

The BBC said that while the contents of the show were factual, “these important stories about the children in Gaza should not be told”. It added that “we are conducting further diligence with the production company and will consider reinstating the documentary, once the IDF is happy with its editorial direction”. It remains unclear why the documentary was not sent to Raffi Berg prior to airing.

Reassuringly, there are moments in the Gaza documentary where Palestinians criticise Hamas and those parts will be allowed to stay, but other parts are to be dubbed over with neutral language such as “It’s Hamas’ fault that Israel killed my parents!”

The BBC has apologised for its shocking oversights and promised to repair the damage it has done and never tell the truth about Israel again. You will be happy to know the producers of the documentary have been jailed x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee

Follow on Bluesky