The Bibas family have threatened to sue the Israeli government if it doesn’t stop lying about the deaths of their loved ones for propaganda purposes. However, Israel argued it has every right to lie about the innocent children it murdered. If you disagree, you must think Israel is not allowed to seek revenge for imaginary acts of terrorism.

Israel did what anyone would do when they’d just killed a mother and two children with a bomb: it blamed someone else. In an admirable move, Israel made up a story that Hamas had strangled the Bibas children to death and mutilated their corpses. The smart people in the mainstream media immediately believed this claim and repeated it as fact. What else would you expect them to do? Journalism?

The Bibas family wrote an open letter, accusing the Israeli government of violating medical confidentiality by publishing sensitive details without their consent, and asked that they stop discussing the matter in public. Israel explained the last thing it wants to do is worry about the feelings of a family in mourning.

The strangling claims reportedly came from the head of Israel’s forensic institute who has previously pushed the lie about beheaded babies among other lies. As you can see, the pathologist is a man of impeccable integrity and only a terrorist would question his findings.

Not only was the strangling lie intended to get Israel off the hook, it provided the perfect excuse to break the ceasefire. However, it wasn’t enough for Israel to lie about what had taken place, it had to involve Shiri’s husband, Yarden, for emotional impact.

An Israeli spokesman claimed: “Yarden looked me in the eyes and asked that all the world know and be horrified by the manner in which they murdered his children.”

Unfortunately, the spokesman forgot Yarden had already told the truth in a video that his wife and children had been killed in an Israeli airstrike. Since then, he had been pleading with his government to negotiate the release of the bodies so he could at least give them a burial. However, Yarden forgot his loved ones were not allowed dignity in death because that would make Israel look bad.

Worryingly, Israeli analysts had already cast doubt on the strangling claim, and the Bibas family were so unimpressed by the situation, they asked Israeli officials to stay away from the funerals. Apparently, it’s “not the done thing” for murderers to attend the funerals of their victims to pay their respects.

Yarden’s sister, Ofri, told Netanyahu to “shut up” on Facebook and was promptly suspended because objecting to the Hannibal Directive is a hate crime. The Bibas family have been told that if they don’t go along with Israel’s lies, they risk being jailed for terrorism as does anyone who questions the narrative. As you can see, Israel is a totally normal country and you should always believe everything it tells you x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee

Follow on Bluesky