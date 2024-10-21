Alarming footage has emerged of an orphaned Palestinian girl, about seven years old, carrying her injured sister over her shoulder for two kilometres. The barefoot girl was trying to get her sister to one of the Hamas strongholds that are sometimes referred to as “hospitals”.

Worryingly, the girls were escorted to the nearest hospital, however, there is a reasonable chance Israel will bomb it again. It’s one of the great failures of this conflict that some hospitals in Gaza have not been fully destroyed. It leaves open the risk that injured toddlers could get their bullet wounds treated and grow up to throw stones at tanks.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed one of Israel’s brave soldiers shot the toddler in self-defence after fearing for his life. He kindly explained that none of this would be happening if the girls had simply released the hostages. If anyone kicks up a fuss online, simply type “RELEASE THE HOSTAGES” to show you have the moral high ground. If this doesn’t work, politely explain there are no innocents in Gaza.

Clearly, these children don’t have the resilience of the IDF soldiers who are taken off the battlefield by bee stings, or the US college students who feel unsafe whenever someone suggests genocide is wrong. If those girls spent a day in the shoes of a Zionist college student, they would know what fear is like.

Everyone knows Palestinians are cowardly by nature because they hide from Israel’s bombs and say things like “Please stop killing us”. Disturbingly, some genocide objectors get traction on social media, leaving Israel with no choice but to assassinate them. Thank god Musk and Zuckerberg always hand over that location data.

Israel has every right to target civilians, as Matthew Miller has made perfectly clear. However, Israel doesn't kill every civilian and this proves this can't be genocide.

In a generous act of mercy, Israel has decided to let some of the people in Jabalia refugee camp live because exterminating them was proving controversial.

After cutting off food and water for weeks, demolishing buildings with families inside, leading blindfolded men towards mass graves, and sniping children in the leg then blowing them up with their rescuers, Israel had attracted a baffling amount of criticism.

I’m told there were so many casualties that hospitals were running out of shrouds for the dead, therefore, Israel gave Palestinians the option of being ethnically cleansed instead of exterminated.

Israel sensibly decided that any civilian unwilling or unable to evacuate is fair game. It attacked those who followed evacuation orders too, but this is fine because it allowed them to evacuate. What Israel did when they evacuated is an entirely separate matter. I’m sure it will be fine when they explain this at the International Criminal Court x

Thank you so much for reading! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee