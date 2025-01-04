A British journalist faces years in prison after refusing to give his passwords to counter-terrorism police. Richard Medhurst became known to intelligence services when he raised eyebrows by telling the truth about Israel/Gaza. This got him put on a watch list and the establishment has been counting down the days until it has an excuse to jail him. Well, it now seems like police have found that excuse…

After trawling through Richard’s words until they found a line indicating he was more sympathetic towards a terror group they dislike than one of the terror groups they are siding with, police had all the excuse they need to pretend Richard is a terrorist.

Police explained they had no choice but to detain Richard because he was heading to the Beautiful Days Festival to meet with his friends and say things like “genocide is bad”. Fucking scumbag. Officers confiscated Richard’s devices faster then you can say “Section 12 of the Terrorism Act”, but devastatingly, they can’t access his iPhone and Google Pixel because of encryption.

Thankfully, police are ignoring rulings by the European Court of Human Rights that Richard has every right to protect his sources, even though they don’t dispute that he is a journalist. They’ve told Richard he faces up to five years in prison if he refuses to hand his passwords over, a demand about as reasonable as placing a camera in his bathroom. It is hoped this move will intimidate other journalists who are thinking about telling the truth about Israel.

As the son of Nobel Prize-winning UN peacekeepers who has testified before the United Nations, Richard is as dangerous an individual as you could find. This is because he opposes the war machine. We will always come after opponents of the war machine in a way we will never come after supporters of it.

Richard’s treatment was condemned by journalist unions the NJU, NUJ and IFJ, but we long ago stopped caring about what real journalists think. The only people we consider journalists are the corporate shills who repeat whatever the National Security State tells them to. This is how impartiality works. I should know, I’m the queen of this.

I have no sympathy for Richard because he could have got himself off the hook here. All he had to do was accept public humiliation and abandon his journalistic integrity. If he had have done this, police would have been forced to drop the case against him.

If you didn’t know, terrorism means not letting police snoop through personal messages to your partner, private chats with your friends, your personal pictures, and allowing police knowledge of everything you’ve ever done online and everyone you’ve ever interacted with. It also means refusing to ritually sacrifice your sources at the alter of Zionism.

Let’s say, for example, Richard has a source in the Gaza Strip. Not anymore he doesn’t because British police just handed his details over to the IDF and BLAM! Predator drone…

By refusing to sacrifice his sources and by refusing to accept a level of privacy that would be the equivalent of someone watching you shower, Richard only has himself to blame.

If you’re one of the people who think this is only happening because Richard expressed an opinion you disapprove of, please don’t worry. I can assure you that your privacy is going to be ended too, along with your free speech! Isn’t it exciting?

The establishment is making moves to end net neutrality, censor the internet, and gain backdoor access to any website. The days of unauthorised opinions being expressed online are about to come to an end! Isn’t it brilliant?

A US court has struck down the idea of net neutrality, the EU is going to force social media companies to censor misinformation (wrong think), the UK’s Online Safety Bill will give the government access to any website, and Elon Musk, the man who provoked riots in the UK, has vowed to censor online negativity (opinions he disagrees with).

If you think this is a brilliant idea, if you cheer when the establishment comes after low-hanging fruit like Richard, by all means, remain in blissful denial of the possibility you could be next. I, as the only authentic pro-establishment voice on the internet, am the only person who is safe x

