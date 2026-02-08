Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Hale's avatar
Chris Hale
5h

Excellent explainer, spot on and hilarious.

I am so pleased you were willing to spend your Sunday writing it.

Reply
Share
Baz's avatar
Baz
5h

What a shame - he was a real working class hero.

Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Normal Island News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture