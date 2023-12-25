King offends war criminals by suggesting we love our neighbours
This could cause a major diplomatic incident
The bloke called Charles caused outrage today when he went off script and suggested we should be kind to Palestinian refugees during his Christmas speech.
Everyone knows we’re meant to pretend to care about others at Christmas, but most people (me and Suella Braverman) agree Charles went too far. He has totally undermined the ethnic cleansing that’s fina…
