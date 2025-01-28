The Chinese have launched a devastating terror attack on the US via their DeepSeek app, an artificial intelligence which has the audacity to be better than US alternatives and also free to use. Free. To. Use. Fucking communists!

The terror attack has been described as an “extinction event” for venture capitalists because 46% of all their capital went into AI last year. We are now entering a dark time when concepts with no social utility can no longer make endless free money. Life can be so unfair.

Neoliberals knew capitalism was dying so they had planned to replace it with this cool thing called technofeudalism where you pay subscriptions to access any part of the modern world, guaranteeing them infinite money forever. AI was a huge part of this model and now DeepSeek has gone and fucked it. Just. Like. That.

Disturbingly, DeepSeek has shown absolutely no remorse for the damage it has caused to hardworking leeches. I asked the AI if it feels any guilt at all for the struggles of venture capitalists and it simply replied: “lol, fuck no, lmao!”

The likes of Nvidia are understandably furious they lost imaginary money that they never owned as the line on the graph went down. The leaders who sacrifice humans for the sake of share prices are terribly worried about the welfare of Nasdaq and the New York stock exchange. Truly, we have never seen suffering like this. The MetaGen AI which often goes by the name of “Mark Zuckerberg” burst into tears and it isn’t even sentient.

I’m told AI companies lost $1 trillion in value overnight, but thankfully, they are implementing an emergency plan to cancel Netflix and boycott Starbucks to save a few dollars. This doesn’t change the fact that our rulers are losing their ability to brainwash you.

The CIA spent $18 billion building its propaganda machine called OpenAI, only for a $5 million Chinese upstart to surpass it overnight. The entire DeepSeek project cost less than the average salary of a big tech CEO in the US. If China is this efficient, no wonder its infrastructure is 300 years ahead of everyone else’s. The scary thing is Americans might realise they can’t have high speed rail and universal healthcare because rich arseholes are hoarding all the money.

It is highly concerning that China is making huge technological leaps because it has saved trillions by not constantly invading countries around the world. This proves China is evil and must be stopped. The empire would do another one of those wars of liberation, but given China has surpassed the US in fighter jet technology and missile technology, the empire is basically fucked. All it can do now is resort to petty shit like computer hacking.

The US believes in the free market so strongly that it immediately launched a massive cyber attack on DeepSeek to bring down a competitor that was offering a superior product. Remember, cyber attacks are only bad when China does them and it only counts as a free market when the outcome is rigged in our favour x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee

Follow on Bluesky