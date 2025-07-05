In disturbing scenes today, 27 thought criminals defied Yvette Cooper’s decision to ban opinions that Israel dislikes. The terrorists took to Parliament Square, waving signs saying they oppose genocide and support Palestine Action. Thankfully, our heroic police officers arrested them before there could be further bloodshed.

I’m unclear how many innocent civilians these monsters have killed, but the death toll is expected to be in the region of zero.

Several fearless police officers risked their lives to take on the prime target, an 83-year-old priest with a walking stick. Sue Parfitt is understood to have become the leader of Hamas UK after beheading the previous leader, Dawn French.

A fierce battle unfolded before the Gandhi statue and several officers suffered severe injuries, due to blows from a walking stick. Miraculously, they subdued the terrorist leader and took her into custody before she could spread her message of peace. Parfitt has previously been arrested for offences that involved trying to stop the climate crisis. Clearly, she is a danger to the world.

A brave police officer explained that supporting Palestine Action is a terror offence, even though the group has been dissolved and no longer exists. It is unclear whether it is a terror offence to support other direct action groups that no longer exist, such as the suffragettes. If not, I’m sure Yvette Cooper is on the case x

