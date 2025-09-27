Mo Charra of Kneecap was rightly charged with terrorism after wearing a flag we don’t like during a music performance at the O2 Forum. If he had worn the flag of a nice, genocidal state, like Israel, it would have been fine, but instead, he briefly wore the flag of Hezbollah.

Hezbollah is so evil it once forced Israel to launch a pager attack that killed and maimed thousands of Lebanese civilians. As you can see, Hezbollah are the real terrorists and anyone who holds their flag for even a second deserves the death penalty.

Shockingly, the judge, who is clearly Hezbollah, did not hand down the death penalty to Mo Charra. Instead, he let him off on a technicality, arguing the charges had been filed one day late - one day fucking late - and now these terrorists are free to roam the streets. Next thing you know, they’ll be putting Palestinian flags on lamp posts. It’s hard to understate how extreme this rap group is.

Kneecap was once filmed with the leader of Hezbollah UK, Jeremy Corbyn. The “Jezbollah” organisation was caught in a sinister plot to redistribute wealth, introduce kinder, gentler politics, and stop the war machine. Thankfully, the establishment put a stop to this menace with a carefully orchestrated smear campaign. However, Jezbollah is making a return under the guise of “Your Party”. These are incredibly dangerous times.

Kneecap can’t stop gloating that the judge has allowed them to continue their reign of terror, which includes publicly objecting to genocide. Band member Móglaí Bap said:

“Happy this is done. We can talk about Palestine and stop talking about Kneecap.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, the band’s insufferable manager posted on social media:

“We have won. “Liam Óg is a free man. We said we would fight them and win. We did (Twice). Kneecap has NO charges OR convictions in ANY country, EVER. “Political policing has failed. Kneecap is on the right side of history. Britain is not.”

The worst gloating unquestionably came from Mo Charra himself, who said:

“This entire process was never about me... never about terrorism... it was always about Gaza, about what happens if you dare to speak up... if anyone is guilty of terrorism it’s the British state.”

The CPS has been trying to take Kneecap down ever since it displayed messages like “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people“ and “Fuck Israel / Free Palestine” and worst of all “Fuck Keir Starmer”. You can imagine how humiliating it is for the CPS that it failed to protect the reputation of its former Director of Public Prosecutions.

Thankfully, the CPS is not taking this lying down and will consider appealing the court’s decision. We simply cannot allow young people to wave any flag that doesn’t belong to our genocidal empire. Mo Charra represents as big a threat to imperialism as Greta Thunberg and Ms Rachel x

