Sometimes, I must bring you news that I know is going to destroy you, and today is one of those days. I would rather not be telling you this, but it’s not my job to sugar coat the truth, it’s your job to be brave, so here goes…

Pint-sized patriot Stephen Yaxley-Lennon has lost his appeal against an 18-month prison sentence for perverting the course of justice. All poor Stephen did was lie about a Syrian child, get sued for libel and then repeat the lies, defying a court order to stop.

This is truly a dark time for free speech warriors who stand up to children with the wrong pigment. What is the world coming to when a grown man can’t even destroy the reputation of a child for clicks on social media?

The man who punched a football fan on camera, turned up at people’s doors to intimidate them, and received a restraining order for stalking a journalist, repeatedly insisted the Syrian child was a “violent thug”.

You should know Yaxley-Lennon has a deep moral objection to violent thuggery. Sadly, the judge did not buy his story though (because it was untrue), so he told the court the child was fair game because they’re about the same size. Apparently, this does not count as “legal justification” so the judge imprisoned the UK’s second-finest journalist. If you have to ask who is number one, I’m blocking you!

Yaxley-Lennon, who prefers to be called “little Tommy” and hates when you dead-name him, is deeply upset with his lawyers. Sadly, he gambled away the money he raised from his infatuated groupies that could have paid for a better legal defence.

Heartbreakingly, little Tommy is feeling fragile in prison and cries into his pillow every night. The precious snowflake complained that HMP Woodhill is damaging his mental health. He told the court he cannot watch GB News in prison, and you probably think I’m taking the piss, but he really said this! He also complained that he doesn’t have enough DVDs (for the benefit of gen-Z, DVDs are how old people watch their Goldie Hawn collection).

I just pray the crazy woman who writes to Yaxley-Lennon (not me) can send him some good chick flicks, otherwise the coming weeks are going to be unbearable.

Mercifully, there is light at the end of the tunnel though. You will be relieved to hear Yaxley-Lennon is set to be released in July, having served half of his sentence. This is to reflect the fact that he is only half a person.

When Yaxley-Lennon gets free, I strongly advise him to seek asylum in the US because he would definitely suit being a refugee.

In Trump's America, every decent (white) person is free to express any opinion that does not involve objecting to genocide, and everyone else is sent to a gulag in El Salvador. It’s basically paradise for racists and hell for everyone else. Stephen would love it there x

