You’re probably reeling from the monarchy stripping Prince Andrew of his titles just for being a paedophile, but I’m afraid the news could be about to get worse—much worse—because it looks like President Trump could get the same treatment. If things continue the way they’re going, the president might return to being plain orange Donald. Even worse, he might end up being P. Diddy’s cellmate and we all know how he feels about black people.

The US House Oversight Committee has just released thousands of pages from the Epstein files and the only good news is that they have not released them all... yet. No one is more upset about this than Netanyahu who could be about to lose his leverage over the most powerful man on earth.