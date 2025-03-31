It’s fair to say, the free speech situation in the US is improving by the day. New York University has just cancelled a presentation from a doctor, due to concerns she might say something Israel disapproves of. If you didn’t get the memo, cancel culture is good now.

Dr Liu, a paediatrician and former president of terrorist organisation Doctors Without Borders, was controversially booked to discuss factual information about Gaza, to ensure students could make informed opinions. This was unacceptable to everyone who the facts would make look bad.

In an impressive example of pre-emptive obedience, NYU cancelled Dr Liu just a few hours before her speech, despite her flying to New York, presumably at her own expense, having spent weeks preparing for the conference.

Dr Liu was called by the Vice President of Education who demanded she defend her presentation or else. She was told her slides discussing the deaths of humanitarian workers “may be perceived as antisemitic” because the right to slaughter aid workers is enshrined in IHRA guidelines or something.

Dr Liu was criticised for only mentioning the victims of Israel, and not mentioning the zero aid workers that Hamas has killed. She was supposed to pretend half of the aid workers were killed by Hamas in the name of balance.

Dr Liu was criticised for being one-sided and not discussing civilian victims “in general”. She should have prepared a nebulous speech that suggested the death toll on both sides of the genocide was more or less the same and everything was the fault of Hamas.

In addition to antisemitism concerns, NYU had concerns that mentioning cuts to USAID could be perceived as “anti-government”. This part confused me because I thought we were bragging about USAID cuts, but apparently not.

Just know you’re not allowed to criticise the government, unless you’re complaining they’re not starting enough wars or being cruel enough to immigrants.

Just know it’s not racist to talk about made up beheaded babies, but it is racist to talk about actual dead Palestinians (unless you’re glorifying their murder).

Dr Liu offered to make some qualifying statements in her speech to pander to Zionists, but they would not accept anything less than crushing humiliation. It was pointed out that if Dr Liu was in Gaza, she would be killed for this sort of thing so she is getting off lightly.

As a result of her treatment, Dr Liu says she will no longer give lectures on US soil like she has a choice in the matter. As the first amendment makes clear, only Zionists are allowed into US universities, and US visa rules state you are only allowed to say things the Trump administration approves of.

If you’re unsure what you are allowed to say, just avoid making any political statements and rub a US flag against your genitals twice a day. An Israeli flag is also acceptable, but whatever you do, do not discuss any conflict because even I’m unclear what I can say and I’m a massive warmonger.

For example, I’m unsure if we’re allowed to discuss the death tolls of Iraq or Afghanistan or Vietnam, or if this is anti-American now. All I know is that when Trump nukes Tehran, I’m not not gonna dare tell you in case this turns you against nuclear weapons x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee

Follow on Bluesky