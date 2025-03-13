President Trump’s free speech plans are going so well that he has kidnapped a man from his home in front of his heavily-pregnant wife. ICE agents disappeared Mahmoud Khalil so effectively, even his lawyers couldn’t find him, all because he expressed the wrong opinions. The man’s terrifying message was “please stop exterminating my people”.

Mahmoud Khalil is a Palestinian Hamas-loving terrorist who is guilty of speaking while being brown. Among his monstrous crimes was distributing leaflets at Columbia University. This is clearly unforgivable. If your people are being slaughtered by the empire, the only acceptable thing to do is politely shut the fuck up.

Legality was the justification for the abduction of Khalil, but technically, there is no legal basis for deportation because the legal US resident has committed no crime. Clearly, it’s the law that’s wrong, so we don’t give a fuck about legality now.

Sensibly, Khalil’s lawyer wasn’t allowed to speak to her client because he hasn’t been charged with a crime. Therefore, due process does not apply to him. Same goes for his supporters, meaning any international students who express support for Khalil will be abducted by ICE. Only Zionists are allowed to study in the United States of Israel.

Khalil can’t stay in the USI because he is a radical Hamas-loving terrorist, just don’t mention he had security clearance in the UK, and worked in the British embassy in Syria where his former colleagues speak extremely highly of him.

The White House refused to comment on the whereabouts of its hostage, but explained “free speech without limitations” has its limitations. For example, it does not extend to opposition to genocide.

We were initially told Khalil had attended an “illegal protest”, but when it turned out protests aren’t illegal because of the woke first amendment, the White House explained Khalil had undermined US foreign policy. Obviously, no self-respecting government would tolerate brown people disagreeing with its decisions. Undermining US foreign policy is one of those unofficial laws that can and will get you killed.

If Khalil was in a foreign land, the empire would blow up his entire neighbourhood, which explains why Trump wants to send him to Syria. Either Al Qaida will do his dirty work, or Al Qaida’s boss, Israel, will. Either way, Khalil must pay the ultimate price for pleading for mercy for his people.

I guess we’ll never know why Khalil is so hateful. He spent his childhood in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria, presumably because Israel blew up his family home. Trump wanted to send him back to Palestine, but sadly, Israel won’t let Palestinians go back to Palestine. It kind’a undermines the “go back to where you came from” argument, doesn’t it?

Khalil is not allowed to return home because his family history in Palestine goes back as far as his grandparents could trace it, and this makes colonisers jealous. Only those of European ancestry are allowed onto Palestinian land these days in accordance with the Bible.

Disturbingly, anti-Semitic protests have erupted in support of Khalil, including one held by Jewish students. It’s unclear whether Trump will deport those Jewish students to Syria because Israel certainly doesn’t want them. All we know is anyone who opposes genocide must be cleansed from the empire to ensure all subjects have the same opinions x

