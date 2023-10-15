DWP declares Sir Michael Caine fit for work at 90
The work shy layabout has been ordered to cancel his retirement
You might have heard the disgraceful news that 90-year-old actor Sir Michael Caine attempted to retire yesterday, presumably so he could pursue a life on benefits at the expense of the British tax payer. Thankfully, the DWP was having none of it and they declared him fit for work within one hour of his resignation.
The DWP ordered Sir Michael to immedia…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Normal Island News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.