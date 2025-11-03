Kind-hearted billionaire Elon Musk is so concerned about the UK that he has made up a story to illustrate how bad things are. Elon was discussing the stabbing of a dog walker by an asylum seeker when he said: “What happened to the nice man who was brutally murdered while walking his dog will happen to all of England if the tide of illegal immigration is not turned.”

Elon sensibly urged the British people to rally behind our pint-sized saviour, Tommy Robinson, and explained that “lovely small towns in England, Scotland, and Ireland, they’ve been living their lives quietly. They’re like hobbits, frankly.”

As you can imagine, everyone who lives in a small town in England, Scotland, or Ireland was thrilled to be called a “hobbit”, but the Welsh were miffed to be left out. Elon would have probably described the Welsh as elves or dwarves, but unfortunately, he has never heard of Wales. Anyways, he continued to share his sparkling insights:

“The reason they have been able to enjoy the shire is because hard men have protected them from the dangers of the world, but since they have almost no exposure to the dangers of the world, they don’t realise that they’re there, and so one day, a thousand people show up to your village out of nowhere and start raping the kids…”

Yelp.