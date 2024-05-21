In a bold move, the United States of Israel has sent a robustly-worded letter to the International Criminal Court, following prosecutors’ decision to seek arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant - a move the USI has described as “outrageous”. Sensibly, the AIPAC wing of congress (which is all of it) is considering sanctioning the ICC to ensure its judges face consequences because due process matters.

AIPAC Senator Tom Cotton has proven he's with the good guys by threatening the family of chief prosecutor Karim Khan. If you have a strong legal and moral defence, the mafia says the best move you can make is to threaten the judge and his family. This was definitely a good PR move.

I have seen a copy of the letter to the International Criminal Court and the key legal arguments are as follows:

The chief prosecutor did not start his statement with the words “I condemn Hamas” so anything judges says or do at this point has already been invalidated. International bureaucrats cannot be allowed to use lawfare… unless they work for AIPAC.

The US made a mistake when it acknowledged Israel is using its weapons to violate international law and would like to walk that back before AIPAC releases the kompromat on all the senators.

The ICC has no jurisdiction because the US and Israel are above international law. Palestine might have signed up to the Rome Statute, but Israel didn’t, so its leaders cannot be held responsible for their war crimes. Vladimir Putin has thanked Israel for its support in his own battle with the ICC.

As the superior coloniser, Israel has jurisdiction over Palestine so only its courts can decide if it’s guilty of genocide. Natural justice can only be achieved if the criminal is allowed to investigate its own war crimes and decide what punishment, if any, it should face.

Apartheid Israel is a democracy and if you demand justice for the people it illegally occupies, you must hate democracy. Both Israel and the US have robust legal systems in which they batter the shit out of anyone who protests their leaders’ war crimes and lock up the biggest troublemakers.

There is no moral equivalent between Israel and Hamas. As everyone knows, the way international law works is that your behaviour is compared to the behaviour of others. If you can make an argument that your law breaking is less severe than someone else’s law breaking, no crime has been committed. Hamas leaders are grateful to hear this and point out the IDF has killed 40 times more people than Hamas did.

We had to treat hospitals as battlefields because the weapons we planted there show that Hamas had set foot in hospitals at some point. If someone we don’t like has ever set foot in a hospital, doctors and patients must be flung into a mass grave, dead or alive.

We had no choice but to starve and carpet bomb children until they released the hostages who are dead because we starved and carpet bombed them. If you disapprove of this, you are saying we should not be allowed to rescue the hostages we killed. Plus, Unrwa is Hamas and therefore our mortal enemy.

How we were supposed to know our 2000 lb dumb bombs were going to wipe out entire neighbourhoods? We let an artificial intelligence called The Gospel make our decisions on who to murder, and if you disagree with our Gospel, that is a hate crime.

International law will collapse unless the court agrees the law must not apply to countries the US likes. The ICC is built for Africa and for thugs like Putin, even though our key defence is the ICC has no jurisdiction over Russia. International law is primarily for black and brown people and anyone else who doesn’t do as they’re told.

When we called Palestinians “human animals”, we simply meant that in a biological sense all humans are animals. However, what’s happening in Gaza cannot be genocide because the victims are Palestinian and therefore all are terrorists, even the babies.

How fucking dare those judges try to hold us accountable! If any vehicles they are travelling in happen to go the same way as the Iranian president’s helicopter, it definitely wasn’t us.

Obviously, that legal defence is so strong it can’t possibly fail, especially given the best legal experts on Twitter have been submitting those arguments to the biggest court of all - the court of public opinion.

Meanwhile, Israel has announced a full blockade of the Hague and cut off water and electricity to the Dutch city. No aid trucks will be allowed in and the local population will be deprived of food, water and medicine while being bombed until they hand over the judges of the ICC. This is the only way we can achieve justice x

