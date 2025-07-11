Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Permaculture Mom's avatar
Permaculture Mom
8h

I wonder how people in other parts of the world are taking this. Americans are absolutely infuriated and it's causing a big shift and a major amount of disgust about our current commander-in-chief. Expect a false flag/major event to occur to distract the populace and get them to forget all about this piddly little matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Michael's avatar
Michael
8h

I wonder if the FBI thought about interviewing Miss Maxwell before she suicides.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture