Sources tell me Twitter numbers fell to 1,462,117 tonight and given that 1,462,005 of those are CIA bots (Elon has no idea), that left just 112 active users. If, like me, you were one of them, that’s pretty embarrassing, I’m not gonna lie!

After just four days, Threads has 100 million users who hate Zuckerberg ever-so-slightly less than they hate Space …