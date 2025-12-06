Four European countries have been forced to make way for an Asian country in the Eurovision Song Contest. The four countries in question are the worst countries in Europe - the ones that are morally opposed to genocide. The Asian country in question just happens to be the whitest (and therefore best) country in Asia.

The European Broadcasting Union has announced that Israel will be allowed to compete at next year’s Eurovision, despite its ongoing genocide and attempts at vote rigging. Following the announcement, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Slovenia withdrew from the competition on “moral grounds”. Apparently, “cheating” and “committing war crimes” are bad things now...

Israel did an impressive job of almost stealing last year’s Eurovision like it was a Palestinian home promised to them 3,000 years ago. Israel came second by astroturfing the vote to give the impression Europeans love genocide as much as they do. In reality, only European leaders love genocide as much as Israelis do. Ordinary Europeans are too woke to support firing 355 bullets into a five-year-old girl. Fucking snowflakes.

The EBU has sensibly decided that if the choice is between the genocidal settler-colony in West Asia and actual European countries located in Europe, it will choose the genocidal settler-colony every time. It is safer that way.

The EBU insists Eurovision is a non-political contest, one in which the countries we don’t like are banned the moment they step out of line and the ones we do like perform songs explaining why their genocide is super-nice. Eden Golan’s Hurricane will go down as one of history’s greatest ever propaganda songs.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ensured the integrity of Eurovision by repeatedly demanding that Israel be allowed to participate… or else. Given the EBU has just received a generous shipment of pagers from Tel Aviv, they thought it was best to do as they were told. Who can blame them?

The BBC said it welcomed the EBU’s decision to play it safe because Eurovision is about “being inclusive”. Obviously, only a racist would exclude people who are carrying out an illegal invasion… unless those people are Russians. Remember, Israel has a fake ceasefire now so it’s okay for it to illegally occupy Gaza. This is how inclusivity works.

As a result of Israel’s inclusion, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Slovenia pulled out of Eurovision because they don’t believe in inclusivity. These countries will not televise the contest, meaning Eurovision will lose at least 30 million viewers to appease seven million Asians with sunburn.

Belgium, Iceland and Sweden are yet to decide if they will compete, but Israel has declared it will compete, even if it is the only European, I mean Asian country left in the competition. Not content with taking over the Middle East, the European colonisers have come full circle and decided to colonise Europe. It’s hard to keep up, isn’t it?

Israel is just as keen to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest as it is to compete in European football competitions because it feels more at home here than it does in the promised land. In fairness, you can’t expect European settlers to integrate with the people on their own continent, can you? I mean who would want to be around… Asians? x

Thank you to everyone who has stuck with me these past two weeks. I’ve had massive problems with the power in my home followed by a nasty bout of suspected Covid so I’ve not been as active as usual, but hopefully normal service can now be resumed. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee