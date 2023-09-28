Gammons in disarray after woman expresses unauthorised opinion
The fallout could bring down GB News
There is concern among the most rational section of British society, the gammon community, that their go-to channel for alternative facts, GB News, could be the next victim of cancel culture.
Apparently, lefties are demanding GBeebies is shut down simply because one of its presenters made a shocking misogynistic outburst and another was caught catfishing…
