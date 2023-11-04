Gary Lineker condemned for calling for peace
It's feared messages of peace could ruin Armistice Day
Unhinged terror supporter Gary Lineker has come under fire for implying it would be better if civilians in Israel and Palestine stop being blown to pieces. Obviously, everyone agrees that Israelis should not be blown to pieces; the controversial part of Lineker’s suggestion is that Palestinians should also not be blown to pieces.
If Lineker had called fo…
