Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮's avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮
6h

I really fucking hate this timeline 🫠

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Nouri™️'s avatar
Nouri™️
7h

Jesus it keeps getting worse and worse

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture