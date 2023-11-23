Government announces exciting plans to humiliate disabled people
The aim is to be as cruel as possible
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has skilfully identified the root cause of the government’s 13 years of economic failure: disability allowance. The solution, of course, is to bully disabled people into working from home. I honestly don’t know why no one has thought of this before!
It has finally been decided that mental health and mobility issues don’t count …
