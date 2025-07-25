Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liz Thompson's avatar
Liz Thompson
6h

What a glorious future awaits us! Freedom to know that our government knows all our little perversions, all our tiny steps from the paths of virtue, all those stray movements we made in our youth and our prime, in our family life and in our old age, seen and recorded, labelled and archived for future historians to study and write books to fill libraries. Books for our great grandchildren to read, study, and discuss. To do their PhDs on. "I did mine on my great grandmother's love of cunnilingus". "Really? My great uncle focussed all his life on his under age nieces." May the archangels forgive us.....or the climate emergency overtake us before we get there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
6h

When if you surf porn

They know. The deep state.

Probable Israel as well. The genocide state. The starve babies state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture