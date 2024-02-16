The UK government has explained it will not call for a ceasefire in Gaza because this is what a majority of people want. Obviously, governments are not supposed to listen to the will of the people under normal circumstances, such as genocide.

The only time in history the UK government has ever listened to the will of the people was after the Brexit referendum and that was because, by some minor miracle, a tiny majority of the public agreed with the government.

In almost all other cases, the government should not listen to the will of the people because most people are well-meaning idiots, and if they had their way, the gravy train would be over. Just look at this:

In a recent YouGov poll, 76% of the public supported an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, prompting the Israeli government to say: “Who are you people, Hamas?” Shockingly, only 8% of the public opposed a ceasefire and politicians would like you to know they (the extreme pro-war section of the public) are the goodies. The rest of you are definitely the baddies.

Rishi Sunak recently told Israel: “We will stand with your people and we also want you to win”, but outrageously, 68% of the public refuse to pick a side in this conflict because they just want people to stop dying. Not one of these people has considered the lucrative contract the government has signed with Elbit Systems because they only think of themselves.

Predictably, the most despicable group of people who were polled were Labour members. A sickening 88% of these nutcases demanded an immediate ceasefire, but you will be pleased to know Sir Keir Starmer has expelled them for being “hard-left”.

A number of those expelled were very confused centrists who thought they were doing the right thing, but they’ve been told they’re hard-left now and can’t be part of the Starmer Project. This is like telling a dog it is now a cat and can no longer sniff arses or lick its own balls.

Thankfully, the government is introducing re-education classes to schools and universities to make sure young people understand that Israeli war crimes are good actually. Grant Shapps has demanded we scrap all other anti-racism initiatives for being woke, but we’re going ahead with this one because it allows us to be racist towards Palestinians while pretending we’re tackling racism. It’s a win-win.

The government has also drafted anti-terrorism laws that would ban people from calling for a ceasefire because that would equal support for terrorism.

However, MPs wearing Israeli dog tags in parliament definitely does not count as supporting terrorism because the IDF is allowed to kill 30 times more civilians than Hamas and boast about it on TikTok. This is because international law says so, even though it doesn’t x

