Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Kay's avatar
Tony Kay
4h

I heard Greta is now heading towards the US to try to break the impasse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
A J's avatar
A J
4h

Back in the old days those two idiots would fight a duel to the death. Oh well, we can dream...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture