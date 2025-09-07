It's a matter of weeks since the leader of Hamas UK, 83-year-old Rev Sue Parfitt, clashed with counter-terrorism police outside Westminster. The encounter was so brutal that one police officer remains in intensive care, due to injuries sustained from a walking stick.

When the retired reverend was taken into custody, we thought that was the end of her reign of terror, but we were wrong. Oh so wrong.

It appears that at some point the reverend escaped custody and police didn't tell anyone because they didn't want to spread fear. That is, after all, the goal of terrorists.

In a nightmarish scene, Rev Sue Parfitt reappeared at a Palestine Action protest outside Westminster that resulted in another sickening zero casualties.

The reverend again committed the atrocity of hurting the feelings of war criminals by practising free speech in clear defiance of the law. She ruthlessly held up a sign bearing words that are illegal to repeat. This left heroic police officers with no choice but to engage in round two.

Not wanting to take any chances, multiple officers escorted away the elderly woman who is so dangerous, she can barely walk. It took everything the officers had to bring her walking stick under control, but they somehow managed it.

Here is the harrowing footage:

Miraculously, no police officers were harmed in the making of this video, but I understand one officer has requested time off work due to "feeling like an utter bastard".

There has been a huge increase in the number of counter-terrorism arrests this year with police capturing 1,339 terror suspects so far. To put that in perspective, police only make around 200-300 counter-terrorism arrests in an average year.

No one knows why the number of arrests increased so dramatically after Yvette Cooper made it illegal to be frail and elderly and have a conscience. Personally, I blame social media for radicalising our grandmas.

If it wasn't for social media, grandmas would only be getting their information from people like me and would therefore have no idea a genocide was taking place.

While we fretted about social media exposing our children to the truth, we slept on the threat of grandmas being radicalised. And now, here we are, in a situation where retired reverends are making signs, and disabled people are racing along in wheelchairs powered by enriched uranium. Social media has so much to answer for x

