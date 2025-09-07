Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justruth's avatar
Justruth
10h

How pathetically ridiculous the UK has become. It would be laughable if it weren't so sad.

Corbyn is forming a new party. Hopefully Brits will reclaim their country, morality, conscience, and pride.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
MakerOfNoise's avatar
MakerOfNoise
10h

"[...] but I understand one officer has requested time off work due to 'feeling like an utter bastard'."

Very nice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture