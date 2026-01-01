Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wd52's avatar
Wd52
1d

Happy New Year, and best wishes for a full recovery of your son ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
1d

If only the grim reaper could take Israel out with the old year, and the infant new year escort in a Palestinian state. That would be a happy new year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Normal Island News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture