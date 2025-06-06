Normal Island News

Beverley Hollis
7h

Elon actually said that without him Trump wouldn’t have won, and I suspect it wasn’t just about the money we know about………….. after all as Trump said “Elon knows computers”

Marty
6h

Cynically, I do wonder if this was just another publicity stunt to keep them both in the news. It is one of the reasons I never (or at least rarely) comment on social media about politicians I don't concur with. Negative publicity is still publicity. The algorithms are set to pick up and promote engagement in whatever form. The biggest insult we can offer is to ignore them. Still, I do love the brilliant sarcasm on this site.

