New York has gone to the polls in the mayoral election and there is huge concern that scary brown terrorist Zohran Mamdani could actually win. Victory would mean Zohran could fulfil his Islamist agenda of making life affordable for ordinary New Yorkers. The concern is so grave that one million patriotic Americans plan to leave New York rather than pay to make their city functional.

There is a strong chance that New Yorkers will make the wrong choice like voters in Latin American countries that happen to be rich in natural resources. New Yorkers must have been turned into woke, gay, Islamists by TikTok or something because they have such an easy choice.

Andrew Cuomo is on the ballot, the corrupt career politician who sexually harassed 13 women, but New Yorkers somehow prefer the charming guy with an adorable smile who wants to make their lives easier.

Andrew Cuomo is such a great candidate that he has been endorsed by almost every Republican and billionaire, including Trump, and Zohran Mamdani is such a communist that he can’t get endorsements from his own party. What do you mean, this proves there is only one party?