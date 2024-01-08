IDF condemns Gazan grandma for intercepting bullet with her body
The bullet was attracted by a white flag
The IDF has angrily condemned a Palestinian grandma who attracted the attention of their sniper, skilfully intercepting their bullet with her barely mobile body, just so she could make Israel look bad as her life tragically drained away.
Support has flooded in for the Israeli sniper who had not hit a target all day and was therefore struggling with low …
