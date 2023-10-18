IDF investigation confirms hospital blown up by meteorite
This is the most convincing explanation they've ever come up with
After a lengthy investigation which lasted 37 minutes, the Israel Defence Forces have established the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist hospital was blown up by a wayward meteorite. The BBC was immediately able to establish the meteorite was sent off course by known terrorist Jeremy Corbyn. There was a ridiculous conspiracy theory flying around that Israel might ha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Normal Island News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.