IDF locates "bunker" under hospital that Israel built in 1983
This proves the hospital had it coming
After repeatedly bombing the Al-Shifa hospital, depriving it of power and medicines, opening fire on it, killing doctors, nurses and patients, letting premature babies die from lack of ventilators, and forcing surgeons to carry out operations without pain relief, Israel has proven these actions were entirely justified. This is because it has located the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Normal Island News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.