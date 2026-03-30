Israel has announced its troops will not be joining the US in the ground invasion of Iran, due to concerns they would have to fight grown men, rather than unarmed women and children.

An IDF spokesman told me via Zoom from his cosy Tel Aviv bunker: “Just because we started this war, doesn’t mean our soldiers should be the ones to fight it. We expect the Americans to fight for us, just like they did in Iraq and Afghanistan. AIPAC has spent a lot of money on their politicians and we demand a return on our investment.”

Personally, I don’t see anyway you can disagree with this position without being antisemitic. It is the duty of every American tax payer to fund Israel. If the Americans who don’t have healthcare don’t like it, they can sign up to the military for a free healthcare plan and a three-month life expectancy.

Anyone who doesn’t want to die on behalf of Israel is on the side of the Mullahs. Put yourself in Israel’s position for a moment: while IDF soldiers are more than comfortable going into refugee camps and heroically taking on defenceless foes, going into a country like Iran is another matter entirely.

The IDF has just dipped its toe into southern Lebanon and its Merkava tanks are getting destroyed by a resistance group it exterminated months ago. It has spent two and a half years in Gaza and is still being wrecked by starving people armed with gardening equipment and carrier pigeons armed with hand grenades. Imagine what it would be like against a real army!

The Israelis who fled Gaza after being stung by bees know they wouldn’t last two minutes in a real war. Thankfully, Trump knows nothing about Iran so he is comfortable sending 18-year-olds for a quick and easy fight that should go as well as the bombing campaign that got every American base in the Gulf wiped off the map.

The ground invasion should only last a few days, but the hardest part of that will be the first 20 years. Obviously, Israelis would like as many Iranians dead as possible and they are more than happy to sacrifice goy soldiers in a war of attrition. What else are goyim good for?

I’m told that Israel has decided against sharing intel with Trump that Iran is a fortress of deserts and mountains and infinite ambush points. They haven’t even told him that it’s much bigger than it looks on a map. And they certainly haven’t mentioned that you can only reach Kharg Island by passing through sea mines, drones and missiles, and that if you somehow make it intact, the whole place is one giant booby trap.

It looks like an awful lot of working class boys are about to have the words “Died for Epstein” engraved on their tomb stones. What a noble way to go! Obviously, Trump would prefer those boys killed for Epstein, rather than died for him—Americans tend to be bigger fans of killing than dying so this should help his approval rating.

One brilliant plan that Trump is considering is sending the boys to Natanz or Isfahan to grab some enriched uranium from one of the nuclear facilities that they totally obliterated last year. The boys have been assured by their superiors: “Don’t worry, that uranium is perfectly safe to handle, honest!”

The one thing that is making Trump hesitate is the fact the Iranians are so confident, they keep making Lego propaganda videos. Surprisingly, I’m not making this up!

While Israel’s AI slop is convincing no-one that Netanyahu is alive, the Iranians are making animated videos of Lego characters fighting the war. These videos have made Trump furious because their childish depictions of him are scarily accurate. Plus, they show the US losing and Trump is worried because experience tells him that cartoons never lie.

Trump is in this funny position where if he calls off the invasion, he ends his presidency. If he goes ahead with the invasion and calls it off after several thousand marines have been slaughtered without achieving any objectives, he goes to jail, and if he doubles down and makes this another Iraq or Afghanistan, he collapses the US empire and turns China into the global hegemon. I mean he has already created the petro-yuan!

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee