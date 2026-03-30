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MaryAnne's avatar
MaryAnne
7h

I wish I had a way of getting every American to read this.

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MakerOfNoise's avatar
MakerOfNoise
7h

"The ground invasion should only last a few days, but the hardest part of that will be the first 20 years."

Oof.

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