For the past 18 months, a dark cloud has loomed over Israel, threatening to rain on the parade of its heroic defenders. Five IDF soldiers faced the horrifying prospect of prosecution for something that really shouldn’t be a crime in Zionism: the assault and sodomisation of a Palestinian prisoner with a knife, on camera, for the whole world to see, leaving him with blunt force trauma and severe internal injuries.

The controversial incident took place at the world-class Sde Teiman torture facility in July 2024. It was somehow recorded, despite the soldiers’ best efforts to modestly conceal their actions with riot shields. Outrageously, the footage was made public when an Israeli traitor (a woman, predictably) leaked it to the press. I’ll get to her later…

Ten soldiers were initially arrested for the wholesome gang rape and five faced formal charges, causing palpable fury in Israel. Protests erupted, military bases were stormed by outraged patriots, and the Zionist colony teetered on the brink of civil war.

“What is the point of serving in the IDF if we can’t even rape?” many Israelis asked. However, others objected, insisting: “Raping on camera is not good optics!” A small handful of Israelis with a conscience mouthed: “What the fuck?” at each other.

You will be pleased to learn that sanity has finally prevailed and the charges against all five soldiers have been dropped. In a stroke of legal clarity, the Military Advocate General has ruled that this sort of thing is no longer prosecutable.

For far too long, raping Palestinians had been quaintly treated as a crime under outdated woke rules. Typically, the rapes resulted in a few weeks in comfortable military detention or a few hours of community service picking up litter. Such injustice could not stand.

Righteous Israelis have long felt a deep moral outrage at the very idea that their soldiers might face consequences, and they have responded admirably by turning their most successful rapists into celebrities. One of the five accused soldiers can regularly been seen on Israeli game shows where he is greeted with rapturous applause by the audience who see him as something of a role model.

At last, the matter has been settled and Israelis are finally allowed to rape Palestinians with impunity, however, raping other peoples, including other Israelis, remains something of a grey area. IDF soldiers are simply advised to show restraint when around a potential victim who isn’t suitably Palestinian. I’m sure they can manage that, right?

Should any naïve goyim object to the Israeli legal system, feel free to politely remind them that Israel has the right to rape Palestinians. If they continue to object, report them to police for antisemitism or burn down their house.

While legal clarity is hugely welcome, it wouldn’t represent true justice unless the person who leaked the rape video and tarnished the reputations of the rapists is held accountable. I would therefore like to assure you that Israel’s top legal expert is currently under house arrest.

Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi had previously been forced to resign from her role as military prosecutor after it was discovered she authorised her staff to leak the video. Now her life has been ruined for doing what she outrageously believed was the “right thing” and she has even attempted suicide.

I’m unclear what the punishment is for revealing that IDF soldiers gang raped one of their Palestinian prisoners, but hopefully it is execution by one of the more painful methods. Anything less would be an insult to the victims, sorry, the heroes…

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee