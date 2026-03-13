Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nemo Halperin's avatar
Nemo Halperin
21m

"Raping on camera is not good optics"! Killer line. Indeed... "what the fuck?"

Reply
Share
Adrian Bergeron's avatar
Adrian Bergeron
15m

Humanity continues to be a huge disappointment.

At this point, an alien invasion would be pretty much gladly welcome, though it remains doubtful that it would cause us to work together selflessly.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Normal Island News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture