It’s fair to say Israel’s ground invasion of Lebanon has not been going well. Every time Israel has encountered enemy troops (people who are actually capable of fighting back), its soldiers have run away like they did when they encountered bees in Gaza.

Let's be honest, we'd all run away from angry bees and we'd all run away from men armed with rifles. Thankfully, Israel has come up with an ingenious plan (to deal with Hezbollah not the bees): human shields.

After years of accusing the enemy of using human shields whenever it needed an excuse to mow the lawn, Israel has decided to use human shields itself. Obviously, it's only bad when the other side does it.

It all started when Israel ordered Irish peacekeepers to abandon the Lebanese village it wanted to ethnically cleanse. The Irish soldiers said “no”, because they're hard as fuck and feel they have a moral obligation to protect those civilians.

Their courage and integrity came as a shock to the IDF, who not only have a Dahiya Doctrine, but a Hannibal Doctrine too. Bizarrely, the Irish soldiers were prepared to give their lives to protect Lebanese civilians because they see those civilians as human beings. I know, I can't work it out either.

Israel’s first instinct was to carpet-bomb the entire village, UNIFIL or no UNIFIL, but someone pointed out the US president is Irish and this might cause a diplomatic incident. Therefore, Israel came up with a brilliant strategy: it decided to station troops in the village and fire on Hezbollah!

Israel has set up a Forward Operating Base right next to UNIFIL Outpost 6-52 and is ignoring protests from the United Nations. This cunning strategy depended on Hezbollah respecting the rules of war more than Israel does. It depended on Hezbollah not being prepared to slaughter Lebanese civilians or Irish troops.

Amazingly, Hezbollah said it's not prepared to kill Irish troops or Lebanese civilians, then shrug and say they were human shields. This is a strategy only Israel can employ and this is yet another example of why the IDF is the world’s most moral army.

Hezbollah is now being fired on by the IDF from this village and is not firing back, even if it means taking casualties. The IDF is just relieved it's found a way to kill Hezbollah without having a fair fight because it hates those. As you can imagine, the Irish are fucking delighted to be Israel’s human shields x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee

Social media links: Twitter Facebook Instagram Threads Mastodon Bluesky