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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
15h

Privatize the profits - socialiaze the losses.

Wash, rinse, repeat

It works - for the rulers, and in the uk, the rulers are the only ones who matter.

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gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
15h

Laura, check this out: a rancher in Montana was sued for collecting rainwater from his gutters into a barrel. Evidently, rain is actually owned by the state…. 🙄

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