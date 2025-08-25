Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amine's avatar
Amine
4h

Usual pattern, no western media will talk about this, sick work, sick people, satanic state. Isra-go to hell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Phil West's avatar
Phil West
4h

Who’s going to stop these fucking maniacs?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture