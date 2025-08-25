Let's be honest: who hasn't accidentally launched a suicide drone at a hospital, taking out a bunch of journalists who were live on air, and then accidentally launched a follow-up strike that took out the rescuers? This very easy mistake was made by Israel today, and predictably, all of the worst people are giving the IDF a hard time.

The IDF double-tapped the Nasser Hospital in what appears to be an unfortunate case of misidentification. It's unclear if the drone operator mistook the hospital for a school or a food distribution centre. Israel has only accidentally bombed the Nasser Hospital eight times so it's not like it makes a habit of this sort of thing.

Israel is so sorry about this latest incident that it hasn't even faked evidence and claimed the journalists were Hamas. No, it has held its hands up and promised to investigate itself. It looks forward to finding itself not guilty, just like it did all those other times it bombed hospitals and journalists and schools and refugee tents and people in aid queues and... well, you get the picture. Israel is the unluckiest country in the world and you should cut it some slack. If you had this much bad luck, you would want people to ease off you.

The Twitter account of Israel's Foreign Ministry believes in accountability so strongly that it dedicates about 50% of its output to claiming western journalists are lying about the starvation in Gaza. I therefore have no doubt that Israel's investigation into its own crimes will be just as credible as Donald Trump's handling of the Ghislaine Maxwell thing.

If only the UK understood justice as well as Israel and the US, Lucie Connolly could have found herself not guilty and saved us an awful lot of bother. Sadly, we have some way to go to catch up to the only democracy in the Middle East and its obedient vassal...

Israel takes such care to avoid harming uninvolved individuals that it has only killed 274 of the journalists that were revealing its war crimes. Israel has carefully killed more journalists than were killed in every other 20th century war combined, making the IDF the world's unluckiest army.

Israel's latest unfortunate mishap ended the lives of journalists Hussam Al-Masri, Mohammad Salama, Mariam Abu Daqqa and Moaz Abu Taha, but the real victim is the Israeli drone operator who is feeling sad about what he did. Committing genocide can be stressful x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism!

