Due to serious concerns the International Criminal Court is about to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his officials, Israel has been left with no choice but to increase the intensity of its genocide. This is because Israel has a right to defend itself from international law.

Netanyahu has vowed to invade Rafah with or without a ceasefire deal because “ceasefire” just means that Palestinians do not resist their extermination. Israel has warned the ICC that if it issues arrest warrants for its war criminals, this will jeopardise the ceasefire it is not offering. It will also jeopardise the lives of the judges at the ICC who run the risk of falling out of windows (it could happen to anyone).

As every reasonable person can see, the ICC is trying to pervert the course of justice by applying international law to Israel, and if it continues down this path, it will become a legitimate military target. Thank god the US has the Hague Invasion Act.

To prove it is not intentionally starving civilians, Israel recently increased the aid it allows into Gaza so people are getting 240 calories a day. If they starve to death now, it’s clearly their own fault. The fact Israel increased the aid slightly, exonerates the IDF of all prior war crimes, including the shooting of people waving white flags, and the luring of civilians into traps with recordings of babies crying, and the burying alive of hospital patients who refused to wake from comas.

International law clearly states that when you temporarily reduce the rate of your genocide, this absolves you of every war crime you’ve committed as well as every war crime you are going to commit. Slightly reducing the rate of your genocide means you are protecting civilian lives.

It does not matter what the world’s top judges think because Israel has decided the ICC does not have jurisdiction over Israel. All US politicians who have taken generous donations from AIPAC agree with this position. The US has gone a step further and decided the ICC cannot act without its approval, even though the US is not a signatory of the ICC. It has presumably told the judges that if they do not accept it’s in charge now, the court will be sanctioned like it was during the Trump administration. If you think this sounds unreasonable, you are probably Hamas.

Israel’s minister for genocide Bezazel Smotrich showed how much Israel cares about civilian lives when he said: “We must obliterate Rafah, Deir al-Balah, and Nuseirat. The memory of the Amalek must be erased. No partial destruction will suffice; only absolute and complete devastation.”

To be clear, these are not the words of a fanatical nut case, they are the words of a respectable politician from the only democracy in the Middle East. If you disagree with Smotrich invoking a Biblical massacre, it’s because you hate democracy.

You will be pleased to know Israel has generously allowed some women and children to leave Rafah before the invasion, but it has checkpoints to stop all fighting age men (aged 5 to 95) from leaving the city it had declared a safe zone. Hamas combatants are expected to leave Rafah through the tunnels, and most of the civilians who can’t leave are expected to be killed in the carpet bombing. The few who survive will prove Israel did everything it could to spare civilians.

Most of these civilians were only in Rafah because Israel ordered them to go there, but now it has decided to kill them because they’re all Hamas, whether they like it or not. It does not matter if they’ve never done anything wrong in their lives. It does not matter if they don’t have a violent bone in their body. Israel has decided they are Hamas because if they weren’t, it wouldn’t have an excuse to exterminate them. It serves these extremists right for being born on the wrong strip of land.

If Palestinian men try to leave Rafah, this will prove they are Hamas and they will be executed. If they hide in groups, this will prove Hamas is meeting to plan something deadly. If they hide alone, this will prove they are lone operatives planning a sneak attack. If they go outside, this will prove they are enemy combatants. If they even try to fight back, this will prove they behead babies and rape corpses. Any course of action they take, including lying on the ground, crying “Please don’t kill me” will justify their death at the hands of the world’s most moral army.

Obviously, Palestinians are not allowed to claim the right to self-defence because only the worst of humanity would say they have a right to defend themselves. Decent people will voluntarily jump into mass graves and politely wait for the bulldozers to bury them alive, and if they do that, they will be remembered as Hamas anyway x

